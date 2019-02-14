Yonkers retaining wall collapse prompts building evacuation

Marcus Solis reports on the retaining wall collapse in Yonkers.

By Sarah Rosenthal
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A retaining wall supporting a concrete parking slab collapsed on Wednesday night in Yonkers.

The wall collapsed on Landscape Avenue into Bruce Avenue and could have potentially crushed the structures below.

Yonkers Police Department, IAFF Local 628 Yonkers Firefighters, and Empress Emergency Medical Scene responded quickly and secured the scene.

A nearby building was evacuated and the American Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

The Yonkers' Police Emergency service sent members from their Department Medical Evacuation Transportation Unit to assist large groups of civilians affected by the retaining wall collapse.

No injuries were reported.

