Governor Cuomo signs law requiring all motor vehicle passengers to wear seat belts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An overdue car safety law is finally in effect in New York.New York Governor Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday, requiring all motor vehicle passengers 16 and older to wear a seat belt.Right now, passengers aged 16 and older are required to wear a seat belt only in the front passenger seat next to the driver.According to Cuomo, the new measure will help prevent needless tragedies.The new law takes effect November 1.New York was the last state to pass a mandatory seat belt law in 1984 under Governor Mario Cuomo.