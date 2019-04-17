Student from Westchester dies after suspected case of hazing at University of Buffalo

By Eyewitness News
BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A student from Westchester County has passed away after a suspected case of college hazing at the University of Buffalo.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at a frat house at the University of Buffalo early Friday morning.

Serafin-Bazan, 19, graduated last year from Port Chester High School.

Students say they saw first responders giving him CPR on the front lawn of Sigma Pi's frat house.

Buffalo police are investigating.

University president Satish Tripathi says all fraternity and sorority activities are indefinitely suspended while campus and Buffalo police investigate and an internal review is conducted.

