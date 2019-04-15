Westchester student on life support after suspected case of hazing at University of Buffalo

EMBED <>More Videos

By Eyewitness News
BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A student from Westchester County is on life support after a suspected case of college hazing at the University of Buffalo.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at a frat house at the University of Buffalo early Friday morning.

Serafin-Bazan, 19, graduated last year from Port Chester High School.

Students say they saw first responders giving him CPR on the front lawn of Sigma Pi's frat house.

Buffalo police are investigating.

University president Satish Tripathi says all fraternity and sorority activities are indefinitely suspended while campus and Buffalo police investigate and an internal review is conducted.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port chesterwestchester countyfraternitycollegehazing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Notre Dame Fire: Cathedral spire collapses but structure saved, police chief says
Boy, 12, in grave condition in possible accidental shooting
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
Measles outbreak: Parents file lawsuit, NYC shuts down school
Boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car
Man who threw child off mall balcony was 'looking for someone to kill'
Show More
Small plane crashes into lawn of Long Island home, all survive
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Gun in diaper bag goes off, injuring man and daughter, police say
Lori Loughlin, husband plead not guilty
NJ home catches fire after series of lightning strikes in area
More TOP STORIES News