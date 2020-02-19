Woman from Westchester Co. 1 of 2 killed after car plunges off ferry in Florida

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) -- Police say a woman from Westchester County, New York was one of two women killed when their car fell off a ferry Tuesday and plunged into the waters between Florida's Miami Beach and Fisher Island.Miami-Dade Police say 75-year-old Viviane Brahms from Harrison, NY was the passenger in the blue 2019 Mercedes Benz that went overboard and sunk.63-year-old Emma Afra from Fisher Island is identified as the driver.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday as the Fisher Island Ferry was crossing Government Cut, a 50-foot-deep manmade shipping channel.Divers from the Miami Dade Fire Rescue as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department launched a search and eventually located the sunken vehicle late that night with the two unresponsive women inside."The United States Coast Guard will be conducting a maritime incident investigation, and the Miami-Dade Police Department will conduct the death investigation," police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said in a statement Wednesday.Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber posted a statement on Facebook, calling the incident a "horrible tragedy."----------