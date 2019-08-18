NY woman returns from grocery shopping, finds man's body in pickup truck

(Shutterstock)

LOCKPORT, New York -- A woman had quite a shock when she went to load groceries into her pickup truck at a western New York supermarket. There was a man's body in the truck bed.

Niagara County Sheriff James Votour says the woman left her home near Rochester Friday morning heading for a campsite.

She stopped in the Niagara County town of Lockport to pick up a few supplies at a Tops market. When she returned to her vehicle she found the dead man.

Votour says the man had no ID but fingerprints and facial recognition will be used to try to identify him. He's described as possibly Hispanic, in his 40s or 50s, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt.

An autopsy was planned to determined how he died.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rochester (ulster county)shoppingbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation into plane crash that killed 2 in Dutchess County
NYPD: 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island
White nationalist threatened to shoot up Jewish community center: Police
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Funeral for beloved NYC coach who died in motorcycle crash
Marine patrol officers rescue sailboat in distress in East River
Show More
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms
NYC now has building with highest roof in Western Hemisphere
Carbon dioxide tank explodes at NJ wedding, injuring 3
Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare
More TOP STORIES News