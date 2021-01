Father charged in disturbing beating of two sons on Bronx subway platform

EMBED >More News Videos The father caught on camera punching his two sons at a Bronx subway station has been identified by police.

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators charged the man suspected of abusing two children on a subway platform Police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Gilead on Friday night at his children's mother's home.Prosecutors charged him with menacing, aggravated family assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.Gilead has been in custody before after ACS workers saw injuries on his two children.His estranged wife had filed a harassment complaint against him after he took the boys from his apartment in the Bronx.----------