Father charged in disturbing beating of two sons on Bronx subway platform

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators charged the man suspected of abusing two children on a subway platform.

Police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Gilead on Friday night at his children's mother's home.

The father caught on camera punching his two sons at a Bronx subway station has been identified by police.



Prosecutors charged him with menacing, aggravated family assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Gilead has been in custody before after ACS workers saw injuries on his two children.

His estranged wife had filed a harassment complaint against him after he took the boys from his apartment in the Bronx.

