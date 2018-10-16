A six-story apartment building in Manhattan was evacuated Tuesday over fears it may be unstable.The FDNY and inspectors from the Department of Buildings responded to 500 West 174th Street in Washington Heights.Firefighters say there are concerns that one interior wall inside the building might be unstable after several large cracks were discovered.There are 27 apartments in the building, and a temporary vacate order has been issued for 12 of them so engineers can get inside and inspect those units.No injuries have been reported.----------