Manhattan apartment building evacuated over stability concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

A six-story apartment building in Manhattan was evacuated Tuesday over fears it may be unstable

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A six-story apartment building in Manhattan was evacuated Tuesday over fears it may be unstable.

The FDNY and inspectors from the Department of Buildings responded to 500 West 174th Street in Washington Heights.

Firefighters say there are concerns that one interior wall inside the building might be unstable after several large cracks were discovered.


There are 27 apartments in the building, and a temporary vacate order has been issued for 12 of them so engineers can get inside and inspect those units.

No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Newborn boy found dead at recycling center
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Suspect in DWI crash that killed Boy Scout in court, pens letter
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
Show More
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
Video: Man jumps barrier into tiger pen at zoo
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
More News