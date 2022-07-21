Woman sexually assaulted by man riding scooter in Manhattan; police searching for suspect

Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was walking in front of 137 West 69th Street on the Upper West Side just before 1 a.m. when a suspect on a scooter approached the victim from behind.
That's when they say the man grabbed the woman and dragged her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her and then tried to rape her.
It's not clear what stopped the suspect, but he took off on his scooter and fled in an unknown direction.
The victim suffered scratches and cuts on her body.
EMS responded and treated her on the scene.
Police describe the suspect as approximately 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with 'NY' printed on the front, dark colored pants, and white sneakers with red trim.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
