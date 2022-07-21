Woman sexually assaulted by man riding scooter in Manhattan; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman sexually assaulted by man riding scooter in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was walking in front of 137 West 69th Street on the Upper West Side just before 1 a.m. when a suspect on a scooter approached the victim from behind.

That's when they say the man grabbed the woman and dragged her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her and then tried to rape her.

It's not clear what stopped the suspect, but he took off on his scooter and fled in an unknown direction.

ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
EMBED More News Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more



The victim suffered scratches and cuts on her body.

EMS responded and treated her on the scene.



Police describe the suspect as approximately 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with 'NY' printed on the front, dark colored pants, and white sneakers with red trim.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityrapeattempted rapewoman attackedsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Woman shot twice while standing in Staten Island parking lot
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy PM thunderstorm
7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave
Ivana Trump's life celebrated at funeral Mass in NYC
Man riding electric scooter hurt in Queens hit-and-run crash
Show More
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
LIVE | The Countdown
Police officer suspended after handcuffing EMT at hospital
Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Hochul 'reserves the right' to mandate masks in schools this fall
More TOP STORIES News