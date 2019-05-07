Brooklyn building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car

Just got this surveillance video showing the moment of impact when a speeding car took down an entire building at Ave P and E 5 in Brooklyn last night #abc7NY https://t.co/HXNpiGfpzf pic.twitter.com/sfarp7DYb7 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) May 7, 2019

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An out-of-control car crashed into a building in Brooklyn late Monday, causing it to collapse it into a heap of rubble.The driver slammed into the building on Avenue P in Midwood just before 11:30 p.m.The vehicle crashed all the way into a vacant former convenient store, undermining the stability of the two-story corner building.Authorities say the 20-year-old driver, Andrew Baird, of Brooklyn, got out of the rental car and tried to run away on foot but was quickly captured.He was taken to the Lutheran Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.Baird is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the accident. There are also reports that a passenger may have ran from the scene.Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash."His car is still underneath there, and it's unbelievable because you can't see anything," photojournalist Simon Gifter said.Gifter shot video of Baird being escorted by police to an ambulance, just moments after concrete and bricks came crashing down on top of him.It was the Flatbush Shomrin, a Jewish neighborhood watch group, that first found the driver a few blocks away and detained him until police arrived."He was all bloodied up, really banged up," Gifter said. "I mean, it was a miracle that that guy was able to even get from here and make it to Ocean Parkway and Kings Highway."Five residents who lived in the building's second floor were not home at the time of the collapse.Both their building, 496 Avenue P, and the adjacent 494 Avenue P were evacuated. The occupants from 492 Avenue P were allowed to re-enter.It's not the first time the Department of Buildings has been called there.Nine years ago, city records show someone complained of falling debris from the very same building.Inspectors found that "steel lintels were rusting" along with non-structural cracks on the exterior.In this crash, it seems that the vehicle had dislodged several vertical supports in the building.Meanwhile, the residents who lived upstairs are displaced.----------