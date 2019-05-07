Brooklyn building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the out-of-control car that crashed into a building in Midwood, Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An out-of-control car crashed into a building in Brooklyn late Monday, causing it to collapse it into a heap of rubble.

The driver slammed into the building on Avenue P in Midwood just before 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle crashed all the way into a vacant former convenient store, undermining the stability of the two-story corner building.

Exclusvie video of the moment of impact:

Authorities say the 20-year-old driver, Andrew Baird, of Brooklyn, got out of the rental car and tried to run away on foot but was quickly captured.

He was taken to the Lutheran Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Baird is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the accident. There are also reports that a passenger may have ran from the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

"His car is still underneath there, and it's unbelievable because you can't see anything," photojournalist Simon Gifter said.

Gifter shot video of Baird being escorted by police to an ambulance, just moments after concrete and bricks came crashing down on top of him.

It was the Flatbush Shomrin, a Jewish neighborhood watch group, that first found the driver a few blocks away and detained him until police arrived.

"He was all bloodied up, really banged up," Gifter said. "I mean, it was a miracle that that guy was able to even get from here and make it to Ocean Parkway and Kings Highway."

Five residents who lived in the building's second floor were not home at the time of the collapse.

Both their building, 496 Avenue P, and the adjacent 494 Avenue P were evacuated. The occupants from 492 Avenue P were allowed to re-enter.

It's not the first time the Department of Buildings has been called there.

Nine years ago, city records show someone complained of falling debris from the very same building.

Inspectors found that "steel lintels were rusting" along with non-structural cracks on the exterior.

In this crash, it seems that the vehicle had dislodged several vertical supports in the building.

Meanwhile, the residents who lived upstairs are displaced.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodbrooklynnew york citycar crashcollapsecar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2 hours strike Wednesday
Justice for Junior trial: Prosecutors play video of teen's murder
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight
Show More
Elderly man suffers broken jaw, brain swelling in deli assault
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Hundreds gather to bid final farewell to longtime Queens DA
Arrest in NJ shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded
AccuWeather: Warm, but a thunderstorm threat
More TOP STORIES News