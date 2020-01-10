Child run over by car bounces right back up in Brooklyn

Watch this clip before u get into a car to drive and watch it twice before u think about speeding! It might save lives! RE-TWEET! pic.twitter.com/Dc2l3hL2rH — Ezra Friedlander (@EzraFriedlander) January 9, 2020

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young Brooklyn boy dashes out from between cars into the street, gets hit by an oncoming car, gets up, and runs back to the sidewalk.A dashcam video that was viewed tens of thousands of times is being used as a reminder for people in the community to tell their children to be safe.The incident happened on 55th Street in Borough Park on Friday. The driver was not able to stop the car before hitting the child.This accident raises awareness that it only takes is a few seconds to cause bodily injury and death.Ezra Friedlander first came across the video on a WhatsApp group message, and he posted the video on Twitter."It drove home the point that in a few seconds, you can cause bodily harm and even death without thinking about your actions three seconds before," Friedlander said.Just days before, a 68-year-old woman was struck and killed by a cement mixer while crossing the street.This young boy was much luckier, but it does show how important alert, cautious driving is.Residents claim that Borough Park is a neighborhood of families with children everywhere. Streets are narrow and long, and people tend to cross in the middle of the road instead of the street corners."My wife and I sat down with our children, and I showed them the video more than once, reinforcing the importance of crossing the road at the street crossings and looking both ways before you cross," said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.Police were not notified when the accident happened, so they never investigated the incident, everyone in the neighborhood has seen the video, and they are now sharing it with their kids."If this video saves one life, it is worth it," Friedlander said.