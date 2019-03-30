arrest

New York City corrections officer accused of brutally beating 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A New York City corrections officer was arrested after he was accused of brutally beating his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.

Police said 25-year-old Jayden Gustave was charged Friday in Brooklyn's 63rd Precinct with assault causing injury to a person less than 11 years old.

The off-duty corrections officer is accused of punching the 6-year-old child in the arm repeatedly while at his girlfriend's house, police said.

Gustave also allegedly struck the child in the face, bit him on the cheek, and beat him multiple times with a belt until he bruised.

The child was treated and released at an area hospital.

Police did not specify exactly where and when the alleged assault took place.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybrooklynnew york citychild abusearrestabusecorrection officerviolence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Mom in drop-off line hides drugs in child's backpack: sheriff
TOP STORIES
NJ commuters fear 'double tax' with NY congestion pricing
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Ken Gibson, Newark's first black mayor, dies at 86
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Show More
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
Alex Jones blames conspiracy claims on 'psychosis'
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
More TOP STORIES News