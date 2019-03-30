New York City corrections officer accused of brutally beating 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A New York City corrections officer was arrested after he was accused of brutally beating his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.Police said 25-year-old Jayden Gustave was charged Friday in Brooklyn's 63rd Precinct with assault causing injury to a person less than 11 years old.The off-duty corrections officer is accused of punching the 6-year-old child in the arm repeatedly while at his girlfriend's house, police said.Gustave also allegedly struck the child in the face, bit him on the cheek, and beat him multiple times with a belt until he bruised.The child was treated and released at an area hospital.Police did not specify exactly where and when the alleged assault took place.----------