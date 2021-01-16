Over 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks seized at airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9695164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager reports on lthe ink that was erroneously shared to the public and put out on social media

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Over 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks were seized at JFK Airport, officials say.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted shipments on December 2 and December 8. Both shipments were later determined to be counterfeit.Officials say the counterfeit N95 masks are dangerous because they could end up in healthcare settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics. Since the masks are counterfeit, they may not work properly."Allowing counterfeits like these to reach the public or our healthcare heroes is a risk we cannot take," said Customs and Border Protection Director Troy Miller.More than 14 million counterfeit face masks, as well as 180,000 FDA-prohibited COVID-19 test kids and tens of thousands of FDA-prohibited pharmaceuticals, have been seized since the beginning of the pandemic.