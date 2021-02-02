NYC vaccination sites set to reopen, Cuomo expanding eligibility to taxi drivers, restaurant workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10142227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Coronavirus vaccination sites will reopen across New York City Wednesday, while Governor Andrew Cuomo announced municipalities can expand eligibility to include taxi drivers, restaurant workers, and others.Mayor Bill de Blasio said more than 823,000 doses have been administered across the five boroughs as of Tuesday morning, and Cuomo said the federal government is about to increase supply to states."The increase is now going from 16% to about 20% as a direct allocation," Cuomo said. "That means the state will then turnaround and supply 20% to the local governments, so they can count on an additional 20% in the coming weeks. That's the 16 plus the 5, rounded to 20%."De Blasio also reiterated that the city has the capacity to vaccinate many more people as soon as the supply is available and he renewed his calls for using the reserved second doses an an initial vaccination."Unquestionably, more is coming," he said. "Johnson and Johnson is coming. There's going to be a better situation just weeks ahead. So it makes total sense to free up the second doses now. That additional guidance from the federal government is tremendously helpful. We need the state, obviously, to join us in freeing those second doses and fully authorize the use of those second doses so we can put them into play immediately."Once the supply increases, the mayor says mega vaccination sites will open in places like Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and the Empire Outlets.Because of the expansion, Cuomo said local governments can add taxi drivers, restaurant workers and employees at facilities for the developmentally disabled to the 1B priorities.Cuomo said local governments can add these groups "if they think it workers within their local prioritizations."Additionally, the federal government will expand the private pharmacy network, which will get an additional allocation at 10% of state allocation.Cuomo said the state will also target vaccinations by high positivity zip codes/locations, and the micro-cluster strategy will be employed as a pilot program at the Yankee Stadium.