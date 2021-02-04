coronavirus new york city

Vaccination push in NY includes dozens of new sites plus Yankee Stadium

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday is opening day at Yankee Stadium - not for baseball, but for a mass COVID vaccination site.

It's going to be for Bronx residents only and by appointment only.

The goal is to get more people in the Bronx protected from COVID-19, which is currently infecting more people here than in any other part of the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on vaccination efforts in New York City following a monster snowstorm.



Governor Andrew Cuomo says 15,000 appointments were made available for the first week.

The clinic is being run by a well-known name - SOMOS Community Care - with shots administered by doctors who work and live in the Bronx.

"The trust is there," said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. "They believe in us, and this is why it's so important that we are choosing to do this. And we're ready. People need us to the vaccine to be given to the people in our community."

As of early Thursday morning, the website showed every single appointment slot was open.

Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.

The state is also opening 35 community clinics around New York City, in public housing facilities, community centers and churches.

MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.



Plans to open a mass vaccination site at Citi Field are on hold for now due to a supply shortage.

Meanwhile, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is weighing in, criticizing these big, government-run vaccination sites.

"What I would have done on Day One is turn it over to the professionals," Bloomberg said. "Who are the professionals that know how to distribute drugs and vaccines and that sort of thing? The big pharmacy companies. You just hire them..... That should not be left up to the governors. That's where you have health experts. And we are not turning to the health experts."

Speaking of health experts, New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, has tested positive for COVID. He says he has mild symptoms.

Both he and Mayor Bill de Blasio have chosen not to get vaccinated right now. They say it's simply not their turn.

ALSO READ: New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits for weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda reports on those still waiting for unemployment benefits in New Jersey.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Can you mix and match vaccine doses? UK study examines data
COVID vax sites reopen in NYC, Yankee Stadium to open Fri.
COVID Vaccine Updates: 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine effective: UK study
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roof collapses under snow at historic NJ church
Woman gets note to take down holiday lights after dad put them up before he died
Tips for seniors on getting a COVID vaccine appointment
Fire burns through synagogue and home on Long Island
Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
Robber breaks into sleeping woman's Greenwich Village apartment, demands sex act
AccuWeather: Milder and melting
Show More
NJ easing indoor capacity restrictions ahead of Super Bowl
COVID Vaccine Updates: Can you mix and match vaccine doses? UK study examines data
Republicans call for DOJ to investigate Cuomo's nursing home response
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
More TOP STORIES News