Police confiscate T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was issued a summons after an air rifle was found mounted on the top of a Hummer Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

Christopher Stoney, of Woodbury, was driving the Hummer along 9th Avenue and West 34th Street in Midtown.


Police say the vehicle is owned by a Philadelphia-based clothing company called "Wardrobe" that launches tee-shirts from the air rifle for promotional purposes.

The 41-year-old man also faces a charge of unlawful possession of an air rifle.

Two other passengers were also issued a summons.

