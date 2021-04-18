Police confiscate T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer in Manhattan

Christopher Stoney, of Woodbury, was driving the Hummer along 9th Avenue and West 34th Street in Midtown.
Police say the vehicle is owned by a Philadelphia-based clothing company called "Wardrobe" that launches tee-shirts from the air rifle for promotional purposes.
RELATED: Man who threw Molotov cocktail, chemical at NYPD officers may face federal charges
The 41-year-old man also faces a charge of unlawful possession of an air rifle.
Two other passengers were also issued a summons.
MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube