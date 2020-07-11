Video shows violent cane attack in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6308249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A daughter's hard work and dedication has paid off to help make an arrest in her father's murder.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a victim was violently attacked in the Bronx and now police are looking for the suspects.Three men approached the 45-year-old victim who was in front of his home near Hoe Avenue and Aldus street on June 28.Police say the men got into a dispute and one of the attackers hit the victim with a cane while the other joined in by punching the man in the head and face.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to be OK.The NYPD is still looking for the three suspects.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------