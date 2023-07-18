Man shot twice by men on bikes in the Bronx

A man is recovering after being shot by a group of men who fled on bicycles in the Bronx on Monday.

CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being shot by a group of men who fled on bicycles in the Bronx on Monday.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at Boston Road and Charlotte Street in Crotona Park.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and right leg. He was taken to St. Barnabas where he's expected to survive.

The suspects were last seen traveling southbound on Boston Road.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

