Off-duty NYPD officer in critical condition after being attacked while jogging in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer is clinging to life after being attacked in the Bronx Tuesday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the officer in his 40's was jogging in front of 823 Olmstead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when three men exited a Honda vehicle and attacked the victim.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition due to a "massive wound to the head."

Police say the officer has worked with the Central Park Precinct for the past 18 years.

Police are looking into whether the suspects stole anything from the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch released a statement Tuesday night:

"While we pray at our injured brother's bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him. Make no mistake: we will find them. But we will need the rest of the justice system to step up and do its job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable - not even a police officer can walk these streets safely."

No further details were released.

