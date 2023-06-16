  • Watch Now
Store clerk slashed during illegal smoke shop robbery in Lower Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 2:19AM
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A store clerk was slashed during a robbery at an illegal smoke shop in Lower Manhattan.

It happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. at the Flower World Dispensary on Nassau Street.

Police were both inside the store and on the street investigating. They say a robber slashed the clerk on the arm before running off with a much of merchandise.

The thief remains at large.

