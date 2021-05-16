17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in Bronx shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old killed, 4 others wounded in NYC shooting

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Webster Ave in the Claremont section.

Police believe the shooting happened at Claremont Park and the rear of a McDonald's.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a 17-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS responded and transported the male to BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced deceased.

Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital. They are in stable condition.

A 31-year-old male was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old female shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old male shot twice in the right leg and a 24-year-old male shot in the right buttocks and left leg. They all in stable condition.



The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremontnew york citybronxcrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News