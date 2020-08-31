Random, unprovoked attack with a bottle injures man in Manhattan

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, on West 129th Street and Convent Avenue in Harlem.
Authorities say the was walking westbound on West 129th Street when the unidentified assailant struck him from behind in the back of the head multiple times with a bottle.
The victim fell to the ground, where the attacker proceeded to strike him several more times before fleeing westbound on West 129th Street toward Amsterdam Avenue.
The victim suffered pain, swelling and scratches to his head and face, but he refused medical attention until a later date.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
