Citi Bike, Revel shutdown credited with helping quell riots in New York City

After suspects were spotted on a nightly basis zipping around on the electric scooters, city officials asked the company to deactivate them during the curfew periods
Citi Bike was asked to do the same thing, after vandals were similarly observed using their service.
But because the first night of curfew did not start until 11 p.m., the suspects were able rent the scooters before the curfew started and continue to ride them.
Both Revel and Citi Bike deactivated their services before Tuesday's 8 p.m. curfew, at the city's request.
Revel shut down at 6 p.m. and Citi Bike appeared to deactivate service in Midtown before that.
Both Citi Bike and Revel tweeted statements.
Citi Bike: As directed by @NYCMayorsOffice, we are temporarily shutting down service tonight, restarting as soon as curfew is lifted at 5am. We know NYC is hurting right now. We're still discussing options for providing service during curfew hours and will share more when we can.
As directed by @NYCMayorsOffice, we are temporarily shutting down service tonight, restarting as soon as curfew is lifted at 5am.— Citi Bike (@CitiBikeNYC) June 2, 2020
We know NYC is hurting right now. We’re still discussing options for providing service during curfew hours and will share more when we can.
We recognize what a challenging time this is for the City and are appreciative of all the work by our public officials on behalf of New Yorkers. We are required by @NYCMayorsOffice to end service at 6pm tonight.— Citi Bike (@CitiBikeNYC) June 3, 2020
Revel: UPDATE: @NYCMayorsOffice has directed us to shut down our NYC service at 6 PM instead of 8 PM, starting tonight. We will keep you posted if this changes after tonight.
UPDATE: @NYCMayorsOffice has directed us to shut down our NYC service at 6 PM instead of 8 PM, starting tonight. We will keep you posted if this changes after tonight.— Revel (@_GoRevel) June 2, 2020
