George Floyd

Citi Bike, Revel shutdown credited with helping quell riots in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A relatively peaceful night of protests in New York City Tuesday was in part credited to the shutdown of Citi Bike and Revel motorized scooters, which city officials said looters were using to get ahead of protests, bring supplies in for vandalism, and scout out police movements.

After suspects were spotted on a nightly basis zipping around on the electric scooters, city officials asked the company to deactivate them during the curfew periods

Citi Bike was asked to do the same thing, after vandals were similarly observed using their service.

But because the first night of curfew did not start until 11 p.m., the suspects were able rent the scooters before the curfew started and continue to ride them.

Both Revel and Citi Bike deactivated their services before Tuesday's 8 p.m. curfew, at the city's request.

Revel shut down at 6 p.m. and Citi Bike appeared to deactivate service in Midtown before that.

Both Citi Bike and Revel tweeted statements.

Citi Bike: As directed by @NYCMayorsOffice, we are temporarily shutting down service tonight, restarting as soon as curfew is lifted at 5am. We know NYC is hurting right now. We're still discussing options for providing service during curfew hours and will share more when we can.


Revel: UPDATE: @NYCMayorsOffice has directed us to shut down our NYC service at 6 PM instead of 8 PM, starting tonight. We will keep you posted if this changes after tonight.


