Coronavirus Live Updates: CDC issues reversal on COVID-19 testing

The new guidelines say you also don't necessarily need a test even if you've been in a high-transmission area and have attended a public or private gathering of more than 10 people without proper social distancing.
The CDC says in both of those cases it's now only recommending people get tested who are considered vulnerable or told to get one by a doctor.
Meantime, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday no new deaths were reported in New York City, but two deaths were announced from COVID-19 in New York -- matching the state's previous low.
New York State has had a rate of positive tests below 1% for 18 straight days.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
Couple writes back-to-school coronavirus children's book
A couple from Long Island has created a children's book about returning to school amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauren and Adam Block, of Port Washington, wrote "Kelly Goes Back to School: More Science on the Coronavirus" as a way to help children understand the changes they will see in school this fall, such as friends and teachers wearing masks.
Correction officers' union questions safety of possible officer layoffs
The president of the New York City correction officers' union is expressing concerns about looming layoffs Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened could be ahead for New York City amid the growing financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
De Blasio has said 22,000 city workers could face layoffs in an effort to save roughly $1 billion unless the federal government increases its financial support of the city or the state allows the city to increase its borrowing power.
Montclair students suspended
Eleven students were suspended from on-campus housing at Montclair State University for not following social distancing regulations. On Sunday, the university became aware of students engaging in an off-campus party and smaller gatherings inside residence hall rooms without wearing face coverings. The students are not suspended from the university itself.
NY Fashion Week
Governor Cuomo announced New York Fashion Week will take place September 13-17, 2020 in strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines, including outdoor events capped at 50 persons and indoor events at 50 percent capacity and no spectators. New York Fashion Week will feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming. "New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Governor Cuomo said. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."
U.S. Territory added to Tri-State quarantine list, 5 states removed
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory, while Guam has been added. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
NYC launches school ventilation inspections
With the start of school just over two weeks away, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced a new inspection effort to make sure New York City public school buildings are safe for students. Inspections by newly formed School Ventilation Action Teams got underway Tuesday morning and are set to be completed by September 1st. Rooms in a given building that do not pass inspection will not be used, the mayor said. All the results will be posted online by September 4th. Classes are set to begin on September 10th.
New Milford, NJ cases increase
Authorities in the Borough of New Milford say there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases.
KFC drops famous slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kentucky Fried Chicken is pressing pause on its popular slogan "Finger lickin' good" during the fight against COVID-19. The fast food chain said the 64-year-old slogan doesn't quite fit in the current environment. KFC released an ad on YouTube where it blurred out the slogan featured on old billboards and signs. The company said the slogan won't be gone forever though. KFC plans bring the slogan back when the time is right.
Uptick in COVID cases in Danbury alters school plans
A spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury has prompted changes in plans for both local schools and one university. Superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella announced that the start of the school year would begin with remote learning for all students, and Western Connecticut State University also announced it was temporarily moving all classes online and barring students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
abc7NY Phase Tracker: