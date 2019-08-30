NYC deploys FDNY to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is deploying its Bravest to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which has the potential to become the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that 25 members of the FDNY's Incident Management Team will travel to Florida Sunday to assist with hurricane logistics, planning, and personnel coordination alongside local officials on the ground.

"New York City is ready to do whatever it takes to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian," the mayor said in a statement.

The FDNY's team is one of many groups of first responders that have been federally trained to handle overseeing large-scale long-duration incidents and emergencies, including forest fires, earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.

New York City has sent groups of first responders to assist with previous major hurricanes, including Hurricane Florence, which devastated North Carolina.



