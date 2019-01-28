WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Police arrested an out-of-control driver who slammed into several parked cars in Washington Heights.
Video showed the path of destruction he left behind.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
Police say it happened Sunday night near Amsterdam and 190th Street.
Police are investigating if speed was a factor.
