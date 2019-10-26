Bronx father charged after 6-month-old twins hospitalized for broken bones, brain bleeding

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a New York man is facing charges after twin infants were taken to a New Jersey hospital with injuries.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office and Teaneck police say the mother of the children brought them to Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday because one appeared to be unresponsive.

Prosecutors said both infants were found to have multiple fractures and head trauma. One was in critical condition while the other was listed as stable.

Prosecutors say the children were in the custody of their father, 27-year-old Jonathan Melendez of Bronx, New York. He was charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment. A listed number for Melendez couldn't be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

