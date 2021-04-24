NYC ferry gets stuck between jetty and dock due to currents in East River

By Eyewitness News
NYC ferry gets stuck between jetty and dock due to currents

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A New York City ferry that was packed with passengers became stuck in between a jetty and a dock in the East River Friday night.

According to NYC Ferry, the ferry was temporarily unable to dock at 34th Street because of the currents.


Citizen App video shows the boat, apparently wedged in and unable to move.

An eyewitness says another ferry arrived and crew members hooked up a rope to the stuck ferry to pull it free.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew were accounted for.

NYC Ferry says the boat was not damaged.


----------
