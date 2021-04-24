NYC ferry gets stuck between jetty and dock due to currents in East River

An NYC Ferry vessel at 34th Street was temporarily unable to dock due to the currents. The situation has since been resolved. All passengers and crew on board are accounted for, no injuries have been reported by the captain, and there is no reported damage to the vessel. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 23, 2021

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A New York City ferry that was packed with passengers became stuck in between a jetty and a dock in the East River Friday night.According to NYC Ferry, the ferry was temporarily unable to dock at 34th Street because of the currents.Citizen App video shows the boat, apparently wedged in and unable to move.An eyewitness says another ferry arrived and crew members hooked up a rope to the stuck ferry to pull it free.No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew were accounted for.NYC Ferry says the boat was not damaged.----------