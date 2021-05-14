NYC ferry involved in mishap at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park: Officials

By Eyewitness News
NYC ferry involved in mishap in Brooklyn: Officials

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A New York City ferry was involved in a frightening mishap on Thursday night.

The incident happened at Pier 6 at Brooklyn Park Bridge.

Few details were released by NYC Ferry, but witnesses say the ferry may have hit another vessel.

According to ferry officials, no one on board was hurt and all passengers got off the ferry safely.

"An NYC Ferry vessel was involved in an incident at Brooklyn Bridge Park / Pier 6. No injuries were reported and all riders safely disembarked," NYC Ferry said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Ferry officials are asking that riders to visit the NYC Ferry website and app for service alerts.


