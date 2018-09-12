12 John Street, New York

40 Water Street, New York

151 Stanton Street, New York

153 Stanton Street, New York

159 Bleecker Street, New York

238 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn

17-12 Menahan Street, Queens

New York City announced a lawsuit Wednesday against a group of what it calls illegal hotel operators.Authorities say the short-term rentals on Airbnb and other platforms skirt safety requirements put residents in danger.The defendants are accused of deceptive practices, offering illegal and unsafe short-term rental accommodations in Downtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.New York City officials said the hotel operators used multiple host accounts with fictitious identities to illegally advertise at least 15 housing units in seven buildings across three boroughs."Illegal hotel operators pose a threat to our housing stock and our neighborhoods," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We will use any tools necessary to shut them down and keep New Yorkers safe."The lawsuit contends that the defendants misled guests on several occasions about the legality of the listings, using false addresses and deceptive explanations for guests' interaction with city inspectors.The Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement has also identified 10 bookings for future dates.The defendants in the suit include Alexandra Pavlenok, Ekaterina Plotnikova and Stepan Solovyev. The seven buildings are located at the following addresses:This is the first lawsuit that the City has filed against illegal hotel operators across multiple boroughs.----------