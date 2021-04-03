3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in Queens blaze

The incident happened at around 2:30am along Springfield Boulevard near 112th Avenue in Queens Village.
The three injured firefighters had to be extricated following a collapse at the rear of the building.
Two have been hospitalized with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
A barber shop owner says he fears that he may have lost his business.
Some of the other affected businesses included a restaurant and hair salon.
Authorities have no word yet on the cause of the fire.
ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube