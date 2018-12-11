Off-duty firefighter dead after suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn, 1 in custody

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An off-duty New York City firefighter was killed in a suspected road-rage incident on a Brooklyn highway and now one man is in custody.

The body of 33-year-old Faizal Coto was found near his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang on the side of the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street in Bath Beach just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Coto had suffered severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

Tuesday morning, the owner of the other vehicle allegedly involved in the incident, Joseph Desmond, was in custody in New Jersey. Desmond, 29, was taken into custody at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy sometime Monday.

He is being held as a fugitive from justice for the NYPD and is currently at the Middlesex County Correctional Facility in New Brunswick.

So far, no charges have been filed against Desmond in connection with Coto's death.

The NYPD and FDNY are working to piece together Coto's tragic death, which they say began when Coto and another driver collided as they merged on the roadway. They pulled over to the side near Exit 4, and authorities say the other driver fled shortly after.

Coto was then found on the ground, next to his vehicle.



The Medical Examiner determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head, and Coto's death was officially ruled a homicide.

Coto is a three-year veteran of the FDNY and worked out of Engine 245 in Coney Island. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

Black and purple bunting was placed above Engine 245 in Coney Island on Monday in honor of Coto.


Coto's wake will take place Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Leone Funeral Home on Fourth Avenue at 21st St. in Sunset Park, followed by an 11 a.m. service at the funeral home Thursday.

