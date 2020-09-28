Coronavirus Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 3 large gatherings

Deputies say they found 192 people packed into a karaoke bar in Flushing early Sunday morning that was serving alcohol without a license.
On Saturday morning, an illegal gathering of 78 people on Bowery Street in Chinatown was shut down.
Neighbors of the karaoke spot in flushing say they're fed up.
Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor, schools chancellor
One day before NYC's phased reopening of in-person learning, the union representing over 6,400 of New York City's school leaders declared a unanimous vote of "No Confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza due to their "failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools."
Arrests made after nearly 200 found inside illegal bar in Queens
Authorities in New York City shut down an illegal bar in Queens after nearly 200 people were found inside. They said there were 192 people inside, there was a hazard violation, the bar had no liquor license, was warehousing alcohol and had unlicensed security.
20 college students test positive for COVID at Westchester campus
At least 20 students on the Pleasantville campus of Pace University have tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said after four student athletes on the campus tested positive Monday, they tested more than 600 members of the community and found another 16 students who also tested positive. The 20 students are in isolation and their contacts are also quarantining.
Confusion sets in as Staten Island high school makes last-minute changes before classes start
Some New York City schools are scrambling to prepare for students to return to the classroom next week, and in a last minute decision, one high school is switching to virtual instruction because of a teacher shortage.
However, students will still be allowed inside the school at Tottenville High School on Staten Island.
UK royal: Youths need extra help in corona era
Prince Charles has warned that up to 1 million young people may need "urgent help'' to protect their futures from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the Prince of Wales says there has "never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present" and that it is a particularly hard time to be young.
He says the crisis is reminiscent of the upheavals of the 1970s, when youth unemployment was one of the pressing issues facing British society.
Inmates die in California
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports two prisoners have died at hospitals of coronavirus-related complications.
One prisoner was at the California Institution for Men in Chino. He was the 22nd inmate at the prison to die of coronavirus complications.
The second prisoner was at Avenal State Prison in Avenal. He was the sixth inmate to die of complications from the virus at the facility.
The department did not provide more details about the deaths.
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
People expel particles while coughing, sneezing, singing, shouting, talking and even breathing. But the drops come in a wide range of sizes, and scientists are trying to pin down how risky the various kinds are.
The answer affects what we should all be doing to avoid getting sick. That's why it was thrust into headlines a few days ago when a U.S. health agency appeared to have shifted its position on the issue, but later said it had published new language in error.
COVID-19 patients on rise at 3 hospitals in Brooklyn, Queens
New data shows that New York City is starting to see an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Brooklyn and at least one in Queens, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said. The increase corresponds with the continued growth of cases at an alarming rate in eight neighborhoods.
COVID cases on the rise in NJ
Concern is growing over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being confirmed in New Jersey. The state reported 760 new positive cases Saturday, pushing the cumulative total to 202,850, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet. Saturday's total followed two days of increases. Officials are most concerned about rising positive test totals in five counties: Ocean, Gloucester, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.
Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.
The New York City Sheriff's Department broke up the celebration being held at Elite Palace on 69-02 Garfield Ave. in Woodside around midnight. Authorities received a tip about the people attending the wedding, and when they arrived they observed large groups of people entering the location through what appeared to be an indoor parking area. They also heard loud music coming from the location.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
