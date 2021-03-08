Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10397089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Incoming New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks about reopening high schools for in-person learning.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's high school students will be heading back into the classroom this month.The New York City Department of Education announced, "We will be opening the doors of high schools for in-person learning on March 22."Mayor Bill de Blasio and incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter are set to make the announcement during the mayor's press conference Monday morning.55,000 students who had previously opted in will return to in-person learning in 488 schools. Reopening high schools will return 17,000 staff members on March 18 and 19.About half of city high schools will be able to serve all or most of their students five days a week.The city's youngest students were brought back first for in-person learning, followed by middle school students last month, and now high school students.The reopening of high schools was complicated by the fact that some of the high schools were also serving as COVID vaccination sites.Along with reopening schools, competitive sports will also return next month, as well as strength and conditioning activities.The Public School Athletic League will return in mid-April. Competitive play will begin in May, and for the first time, will run through the summer."In-person and remote learners will be eligible. Safety is a top priority - weekly testing and masks will be mandated, spectators will not be permitted," the DOE said in a statement."This is for the kids, I was a sports parent, I loved going to the games, but this is not that kind of situation, we can't have big crowds, we have to protect everyone," de Blasio said.The city's youngest students were brought back first for in-person learning, followed by middle school students last month, and now high school students.The city says it has additional capacity to test students and staff each week.