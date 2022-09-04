45-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Times Square Sunday.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. on West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say a 45-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in cardiac arrest.

Police are looking for a white Dodge SUV connected to the incident.

No further details have been released.

