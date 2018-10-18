A prominent hospital in New York City and one of its former doctors are the subject of a sex abuse scandal.Rockefeller University Hospital acknowledged that the doctor sexually abused perhaps hundreds of children over a period of decades.Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with one of the victims, a man who did not want to be identified."I remember being examined by him, I remember him measuring me and it says it in my medical records, the size of my penis," said the man who we have called 'Donald', not his real name.He is a victim of sexual abuse who, until he got a letter recently, thought he was alone. But the letter confirmed he wasn't.The letter was from Rockefeller University Hospital, where he was a patient as a child.The letter from the hospital said in part, "We have come to learn that Dr. Reginald Archibald, who retired from the Rockefeller University Hospital in 1982, engaged in certain inappropriate conduct during patient examinations."But the hospital acknowledges they knew about sexual misconduct by Dr. Archibald for decades.There were at least two allegations made by patients in the 1990s. Several more came to light in 2004 and several more just this year.But the hospital waited until now to contact all previous patients of the doctor to find out the full scope of the abuse.After that abuse everything changed for 'Donald'. "I'm not only failing school, I'm fighting with other students, I'm cutting class, I'm smoking, I'm smoking pot, and it specifically says in there that I've lost the trust of my parents," he said.The hospital says they are now offering counseling to Dr. Archibald's victims.----------