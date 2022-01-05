First ever NYC Hotel Week Kicks off Tuesday with deals on over 100 hotels

NYC & Company, the tourism organization for the city, will offer a 22% discount at over 100 hotels across all five boroughs.
The event will run from January 4 to February 13, giving residents and visitors plenty of time to check out the deals by checking-in to one of the many luxury hotels participating like the Beekman Hotel and The William Vale.
NYC & Company is the same organization that hosts NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week coming up later this year.
Visitors and New Yorkers looking to take advantage of NYC Hotel Week must follow the Key to NYC program, which mayor Eric Adams plans to keep in place.
The program mandates that proof of full vaccination is required for patrons participating in indoor dining, fitness and entertainment.
It also states that children ages 5 to 11 must have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Anyone wanting to participate in Hotel Week should check each hotel's website for more information about their specific safety protocols.
For more information on how to book a reservation for Hotel Week visit the event's website.
