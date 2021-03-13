Illegal 'pop-up party' in Brooklyn ends with 5 people shot

The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar.
Shots were fired inside and outside the makeshift lounge at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.
The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say so far there have been no arrests and no word on the search for suspects.
They're asking anyone with information to contact them.
Senseless gun violence took the life of a Mother in Queens and a 17 year old in Brooklyn w/in last 24 hrs. An additional incident in Brooklyn resulted in 5 shot.@NYPDnews needs anyone with information to please call @NYPDTips— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 13, 2021
