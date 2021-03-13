Illegal 'pop-up party' in Brooklyn ends with 5 people shot

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot during an illegal "pop-up party" in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar.

Shots were fired inside and outside the makeshift lounge at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.



Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.
The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.


The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say so far there have been no arrests and no word on the search for suspects.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.



