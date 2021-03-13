Illegal 'pop-up party' in Brooklyn ends with 5 people shot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10414134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar in Williamsburg.

Senseless gun violence took the life of a Mother in Queens and a 17 year old in Brooklyn w/in last 24 hrs. An additional incident in Brooklyn resulted in 5 shot.@NYPDnews needs anyone with information to please call @NYPDTips — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 13, 2021



WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot during an illegal "pop-up party" in Brooklyn Saturday morning.The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar.Shots were fired inside and outside the makeshift lounge at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities say so far there have been no arrests and no word on the search for suspects.They're asking anyone with information to contact them.----------