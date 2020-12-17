COVID Live Updates: 3,400 US deaths from the virus in just 24 hours

That's more than one person every 30 seconds.
The country also shattered the record for the 11th straight day, on hospitalizations. ICU beds across the country are reaching the brink.
President of France tests positive
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. It said he would isolate himself for seven days. "He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance," it added.
Mike Pence to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday; Joe Biden to get it soon
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly.
The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?
As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the nation, questions still remain about how safe it is for pregnant women.
Having a baby during COVID can be especially daunting. One doctor isn't able to recommend the vaccine per se, she is able to provide pertinent information to her patients.
Chris Christie encourages everyone to wear a mask
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie released a message via Twitter to encourage everyone to wear a mask after his experience with COVID-19.
I am very happy today for this ad to start to run on TV across America. I urge all Americans to learn from my experience and to, please, wear a mask and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DGmOValDJo— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 16, 2020
7 On Your Side Investigates small businesses struggling this holiday season
Holiday shopping isn't the same this year, especially for businesses in New York City that are sandwiched in between many empty storefronts.
Businesses in New York City received more than $18 billion worth of PPP loans, and thousands of small retail stores received $115 million of that money. But the owners we spoke with say that money and benefits were used up months ago.
Now, the city and state are calling for more help in the form of federal stimulus funds. But many businesses can't afford to wait.
NY boat show canceled
The 2021 Progressive Insurance New York Boat Show, scheduled to take place January 27-31, is canceled. It will return to the Javits Center in January 2022.
"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," Show Manager Jon Pritko said. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022."
Cuomo provides plan for New York vaccine distribution
Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out a vaccine distribution plan Wednesday as New York receives more doses.
Behind the scenes at Northwell Health's massive storage, distribution center
Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, gave Eyewitness News a behind-the-scenes look at how they're preparing for the massive task of vaccinating New York City, Long Island and Westchester County for COVID-19.
It's a complicated chain, with many supplies and workers leading to the end product of a patient receiving a shot. At the complex in Bethpage, you can feel the hustle and bustle, kind of like Santa's Workshop for PPE.
NYE to go on in Times Square without revelers
Like the Thanksgiving parade and other iconic events in 2020, New Year's Eve in Times Square is happening this year without the crowd, the Times Square Alliance announced Tuesday.
The program will take place but without the million people that ordinarily cram into the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the iconic ball drop.
NYC Health & Hospital testing sites to have limited hours due to impending storm
New York City Test and Trace testing sites will have limited hours Thursday due to the winter storm. All sites will resume testing at 12 p.m. Thursday after closing Wednesday afternoon due to the snow.
MPORTANT UPDATE: Please note that #NYCTestandTrace testing sites will have limited hours tomorrow and Thursday due to the impending winter storm.— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) December 15, 2020
Wednesday: All sites cease testing at 2 p.m.
Thursday: All sites resume testing at 12 p.m.
Please call 212-COVID19 for updates.
New York, NYC headed for another shutdown, Cuomo and de Blasio warn
Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested "right after Christmas" would be the best time to shut down nonessential business in New York City, which appears all but inevitable as coronavirus hospitalization rates continue to rise along with continued warnings from him and Governor Andrew Cuomo.
"I don't say it with anything but sorrow, but I do think it's needed," he said. "We are going to need to some kind of shutdown in the weeks ahead, something that resembles the pause we were in in the spring...If we implement that, my nomination would be right after Christmas. If we implement that, with some good luck and hard work and with the vaccine starting to help us, we could be out of that in a matter of weeks."
Still, the mayor said his preference would be to keep schools open.
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
