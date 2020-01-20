New York City landmarks commission to consider Manida Street in Hunts Point

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to begin the process of granting landmark status a historic district in the Bronx.

The committee is considering "calendaring" the Hunts Point Manida Street Historic District, a block of semi-detached brick houses that serves as an intact example of the early-20th century development that occurred in the neighborhood.

That development came in response to transportation improvements and rapid industrialization.

Residents and advocates have been pushing for the designation for about a decade, with the 40 or so houses built around the turn of the last century considered an unexpected gem in the Bronx.

Calendaring is the first formal step of designating a landmark. Once calendared, the commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed designation at a future date, followed by a public meeting during which the commission will vote on the designation.
