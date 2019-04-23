Boy Scouts of America has 'perversion files' listing child molesters, law firm says

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City law firm claims the Boys Scouts of America had so-called "perversion files" with names of thousands of alleged child molesters, including hundreds from our area.Attorneys for former Scouts who claim they are victims say the Boy Scouts identified more than 7,800 alleged child molesters over the past eight decades, naming them and their victims as part of an internal investigation.That includes 130 in New York and others in New Jersey, and they are demanding the Boy Scouts release those records."The alarming thing about this is not just the numbers, but the fact is that the Boy Scouts of America have never actually released these names in any form that can be known to the public," attorney Jeff Anderson said. "And they may have removed them from scouting, they may have kept them in their 'perversion files,' but they never alerted the community."In most cases, Anderson said the alleged abusers were blocked from being Scout leaders but their identities kept secret. That allowed them to continue to be involved in other communities across the country.The Boy Scouts of America issued a statement, saying, "We care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting."Attorneys say they don't know if any of these alleged cases were reported to police or if any of the alleged abusers have faced criminal charges.But because of New York's new Child Victims Act, which raises the statute of limitations for when a lawsuit can be filed, the lawyers say they plan to do just that when the law takes effect in August.----------