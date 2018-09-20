EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4287992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres is in Puerto Rico ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

It's been one year since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.The death toll, power outages, and the extensive damage are still leaving a mark on the island.As the recovery continues, local leaders are demanding more transparency into the federal response.On this anniversary, there is still a lot of controversy and local democratic leaders who feel the government has failed to come up with a path to the island's full recovery.The island of Puerto Rico is still trying to get back on its feet.Many places on the island are still without power and many residents of the island are still living in the U.S. mainland after fleeing the aftermath of the storm.Many of the displaced storm victims are now living in New York City and several local communities.Thursday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio and local leaders along with Hispanic leaders called on the White House to continue assisting the people of the struggling island.Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez is introducing legislation calling for the special formation of a commission to find out exactly what happened in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.Vowing to leave no stone unturned, they believe President Trump dropped the ball and said that when it comes to the administration there is a need for accountability.Mayor Bill de Blasio says when it comes to those who were forced to leave the island because of the catastrophic storm, New York City is committed to providing shelter and other social services.Right now, 543 people are in shelters. Evacuees are desperately trying to rebuild their lives."The response to Puerto Rico has to be seen for not only the failure that it was, but for the racist failure it was," Mayor de Blasio said. "This idea that the congress member has reminds me of what other nations went through when they had truth and reconciliation commissions, when they looked at their hard truths, and they realized the only way to move forward was to openly acknowledge their mistakes and their biases and we need to do the same in this country.""Given this sullen anniversary, I thought it would make sense to bring all of us together to reflect on what the past year has meant for the people of the island, and equally important to discuss how we move forward," Rep. Velasquez said.This gathering comes as the controversy grows over the number of people who died in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm.President Trump sent out a tweet disputing the death toll of nearly 3,000 people.That has turned this into a political showdown with many feeling the island is been left in the dark with a slow recovery.Those who stayed and suffered in the storm are still working to get back to normal while keeping their focus on the restoration and cleanup."Everyone helped. You helped your neighborhood," a resident said. "You start working and you look around at the people who helped you.""We're very grief stricken over all the losses that they had," said Tom Von Essen, FEMA Region 2. "They didn't have the capability to keep an eye on it and watch it as it developed."Later Thursday evening, there will be a march from St. Bartholomew's Church to Trump Tower to remember the victims of Hurricane Maria and call for a recommitment to recovery.----------