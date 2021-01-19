Man arrested in Queens for allegedly making online threats against officials

Brendan Hunt was arrested at his home on Gates Avenue in the Ridgewood section Tuesday morning.
Federal law enforcement is now executing a search warrant at his apartment.
Hunt was not present at the Capitol on January 6.
But federal law enforcement remains concerned a day before Inauguration.
