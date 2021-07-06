NYC man dies after skydiving accident in Pennsylvania, Coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC man dies after skydiving accident in Pa.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Authorities say a New York City man died after a skydiving accident in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police in Monroe County say troopers and an emergency medical crew from Bushkill were called to the Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center about 2:30 p.m. Monday and found the man unresponsive on the ground in the landing area.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 35-year-old Frank Kancso of Staten Island, New York, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. An autopsy is planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police, the county coroner and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, and the prosecutor's office had been notified, police said. Police said Kancso was reportedly an experienced skydiver who had completed thousands of prior jumps.

The death is the second such accident in recent months in eastern Pennsylvania. In April, 74-year-old Edward Harney of Paramus, New Jersey, died when his parachute opened but somehow separated from him during a jump from 14,000 feet with three other skydivers, authorities said.

TIPS: How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandnew york cityskydiver
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms | LIVE
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa could make landfall in Florida as a Cat 1 hurricane
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
Driver crashes car into NYC home after dispute with tenant
9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from NYC lake: Officials
Illegal fireworks eyed in fire that destroyed home, killed dog
Show More
Man caught on video during NJ racist rant arrested
Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
Movie Theater Revival: Small cinemas look to thrive post pandemic
Juvenile passenger killed when car slams into home in NJ
Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal attack
More TOP STORIES News