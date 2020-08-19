Bronx man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault on 17-year-old worker over face mask

Authorities say the assault was over face coverings.
The suspects are identified as Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31.
According to the Middletown Township, PA Police Department, the US Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant Wednesday morning at McCoy's home on Simpson Avenue in the Bronx.
McCoy attempted to barricade himself in the home, police said, but the marshals were able to make it through and take him into custody.
Sesame Place Worker Assaulted
On Sunday, August 9, Middletown Township police were called to Sesame Place in Langhorne around 5 p.m.
Police said their investigation found the 17-year-old Sesame Place staff member was reminding McCoy and Bonds about Pennsylvania governor's order requiring masks.
Police said the teen was then assaulted by the suspects.
During the course of the attack, police said another Sesame Place employee attempted to come to the teen's aid and was also punched by Bonds.
The 17-year-old male employee was taken by EMS to St. Mary Medical Center where he remained for a week.
Police said he required surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth.
Middletown Township police say a GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim to assist with his recovery.
Tracking Down Suspects
Middletown police worked with Sesame Place security to review surveillance video to locate the suspects.
They also went through reservations and transaction records and tracked down the suspects' vehicle registration, which led them to tentatively ID the couple within 24 hours.
Police said after a positive ID was established, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office approved the charges and the arrest warrants were obtained.
McCoy has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts & Harassment.
Bonds, who is not in custody at this time, has been charged with Simple Assault 2 counts, Criminal Conspiracy, Disorderly Conduct 2 counts & Harassment.
McCoy will be brought back to Middletown to face the charges.
Officials said arrangements are being made for Bonds to surrender herself to Middletown Township police.
