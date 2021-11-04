Running pros speak about return of NYC Marathon this weekend

Some of the world's best long-distance athletes will be among them.
On Thursday, several pros met with the media to talk about the return of the NYC Marathon, including:
-Molly Seidel (USA): Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist
-Peres Jepchirchir (KEN): Tokyo Olympic gold medalist
-Abdi Nageeye (NED): Tokyo Olympic silver medalist
-Tatyana McFadden (USA): 5-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 20-time Paralympic medalist
-Daniel Romanchuk (USA): 2-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 2-time Paralympic medalist
-Manuela Schr (SUI): 3-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 8-time Paralympic medalist
-Kenenisa Bekele (ETH): 4-time Olympic medalist
-Ben True (USA): 6-time national champion; making marathon debut
-Jared Ward (USA): Olympian; top American finisher at last two TCS New York City Marathons
-Sally Kipyego (USA): Olympic silver medalist; 2016 TCS New York City Marathon runner-up
-Kibiwott Kandie (KEN): Half marathon world-record holder; making marathon debut
-Stephanie Bruce (USA): 2-time national champion
Check out the video above for more on what the professionals had to say ahead of the big race.
ALSO READ | Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday
----------
