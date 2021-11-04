Running pros speak about return of NYC Marathon this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11187951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lee Goldberg chats with a running coach about the TCS New York City Marathon, and how weather plays a role in preparing for and running on race day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is Sunday, and due to COVID protocols, the field of runners will be limited to just 30,000 this year.Some of the world's best long-distance athletes will be among them.On Thursday, several pros met with the media to talk about the return of the NYC Marathon, including:-Molly Seidel (USA): Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist-Peres Jepchirchir (KEN): Tokyo Olympic gold medalist-Abdi Nageeye (NED): Tokyo Olympic silver medalist-Tatyana McFadden (USA): 5-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 20-time Paralympic medalist-Daniel Romanchuk (USA): 2-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 2-time Paralympic medalist-Manuela Schr (SUI): 3-time TCS New York City Marathon champion; 8-time Paralympic medalist-Kenenisa Bekele (ETH): 4-time Olympic medalist-Ben True (USA): 6-time national champion; making marathon debut-Jared Ward (USA): Olympian; top American finisher at last two TCS New York City Marathons-Sally Kipyego (USA): Olympic silver medalist; 2016 TCS New York City Marathon runner-up-Kibiwott Kandie (KEN): Half marathon world-record holder; making marathon debut-Stephanie Bruce (USA): 2-time national champion----------