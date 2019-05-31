7 on your side investigation

New York City mayor promises to eliminate discrepancy in rape statistics

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed questions over rape statistics provided by the New York Police Department Friday during a public radio address, one day after a report by 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Eyewitness News looked at rape statistics for 2017, the latest year in which federal data is available, and found the NYPD reported 38% fewer sex crimes categorized as "rape" in New York City than the FBI.

The discrepancy is due to differences in how both agencies define rape.

The NYPD relies on a narrow definition of rape outlined in New York State law, while the FBI uses an expanded definition of rape in its uniform crime reporting program that includes multiple kinds of penetration -- including forced oral and anal sex -- which the NYPD counts and reports separately.

The result is a lower count of incidents considered rape in regular crime reports provided by the NYPD known as Compstat.

"In the name of making sure everything is clearly reported, we are going to add those federal definitions later this year to the Compstat reporting system," de Blasio said. "They are reported on now by the NYPD on a different website, not on Compstat. In the name of making everything more clear, it will now be added to Compstat as a separate category, state law and federal law."

New York City Council Member Rory Lancman said he is glad the mayor has committed to updating the Compstat reporting system to step the NYPD's undercounting of rape.

"I will work to ensure these changes are made by the end of the year as the Mayor pledged," Lancman said.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityrapesex assault7 on your side investigationsex crimesex abusesex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
NYPD addresses confusion about rape statistics
Emergency housing resident's death unnoticed for 2 weeks
Man poses as NYC attorney to scam grandparents out of cash
Child porch pirate caught on camera in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Show More
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Cuomo pushing lawmakers to repeal 2 anti-LGBT laws in NY
Man gets life in NJ murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl
Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in NYC court in strip club melee
Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns
More TOP STORIES News