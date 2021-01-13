NYC men charged in Capitol riot due in court, Man arrested in New Jersey

Eduard Florea was arrested in Middle Village, Queens, Tuesday night and is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
Law enforcement sources say they're investigating threats that were made online.
They're also looking into Florea's possible ties to the Proud Boys.
Florea was arrested in 2014 at his then Staten Island home for possession of a .50-caliber Colt AR-15, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He was in possession of 13 weapons, ranging from air pistols to a semiautomatic shotgun, at the time.
Also in 2014, he was also accused of choking his wife, with their 19-month-old daughter on her lap, and menacing both with a knife.
TOP NEWS | FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, New Jersey asks for public's help
Meanwhile, the Metro-North employee who was spotted at the Capitol will appear before a judge after being arrested by the FBI.
Will Pepe, 31, was previously suspended without pay.
Colleagues recognized him in a photo released by authorities from the riots.
The MTA says Pepe called out sick last Wednesday to go to Washington.
The exact charges against him have not been announced.
Other local arrestsinclude Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, who was released on bond after he was charged with theft of property and unlawful entry.
Thomas Baranyi, a 28-year-old from Ewing, NJ, was arrested by federal authorities Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct. Federal prosecutors cited a television interview where Baranyi acknowledged he was in the Capitol and saw a 35-year-old year woman fatally shot.
He still had her blood on his hands when he conducted the interview.
----------
