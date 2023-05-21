NYC expected to spend close to $4.3 billion on migrants, Mayor Adams says

The Roosevelt Hotel has been transformed into a stopping ground for asylum seekers. Johny Fernandez has more.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- U.S. Military and asylum seekers now occupy Long Island City's Holiday Inn - LaGuardia West. Travelers with reservations - like Sean Cullen, are no longer welcome.

"When checking in, was greeted with staff in tears, National Guard in the room and advised it's no longer a hotel, but a government building," Cullen said.

What was supposed to be a relaxing trip quickly turned into a travel nightmare. Cullen flew all the way from Minnesota to find a note on the door. The note read, 'Due to unforeseen circumstances at our property, we are not able to accommodate your reservation.'

The note says it was dated May 15 - a day before his arrival. Cullen says there was no heads-up or warning.

"It was awful, awful for me, awful for my guests who flew from Australia 38 hours to sit in a lobby for seven hours - and no action from IHG," he added.

Cullen says he booked his room online through Intercontinental Hotels Group or 'IHG' two weeks in advance, not realizing he would be booted because of a crisis - one that is costing the city much more than what it is getting I aid from the Biden Administration, Mayor Adams said on Sunday.

"We've spent over $1 billion. We're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion, if not more. When you look at the price tag, $30 million comes nowhere near what this city is paying for a national problem," said Mayor Adams.

The Mayor's Office says the city is using more than 150 hotels to shelter more than 41,000 asylum seekers. That is over 40 percent of hotels with 51-200 units.

One can't help but wonder what the impact on summer tourism will be on a city that so heavily relies on it.

IHG did eventually find Cullen another hotel, but he says it was more expensive.

Eyewitness News reached out to IHG and the Mayor's Office for comment, but have not heard back.

"Now my impression of NYC is that hotel and that experience," Cullen adds.

Cullen urges travelers to call ahead and to call the hotel directly to make sure the room is still available.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams again on Sunday is calling on the federal government to ensure incoming asylum seekers are moved throughout the country, so it is not a burden on any one city.

