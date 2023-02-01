City works to move migrants camped out in front of Hell's Kitchen hotel to Brooklyn shelter

Migrants and advocates say the conditions at the emergency shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are subpar

The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to Brooklyn. Sonia Rincon has the story.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The city continues their efforts to move migrants from outside a Hell's Kitchen hotel to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.

Some of the migrants say they'd rather be on the sidewalk, in the cold, than a shelter in Brooklyn. A handful of men are still camped out in front of the hotel.

The Immigrant Affairs commissioner, Manuel Castro, boarded a bus at the Watson Hotel Tuesday with a small group of men and went to the Brooklyn shelter together, but that didn't change the migrants' minds.

Some of the migrants and activists say the conditions are uninhabitable at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. They say that it's cold and there aren't enough bathrooms, that it's isolated, and that they don't like the congregate setting.

The city has refuted those claims, saying there is free transportation, plenty of bathrooms and it's not cold.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing all the rumors about it was too cold, my brother has got on shorts. It's warm inside. About the food not being there, you know healthy food is present," Mayor Eric Adams said.

It's a much different experience than at the hotel in Hell's kitchen. Hotel workers told Eyewitness News that the migrants get free food, free haircuts, and free laundry service at the hotel.

The city wants to use the Watson Hotel for family housing as they move single men elsewhere.

The migrants who've already moved to the 1,000-bed facility in Brooklyn tell Eyewitness News that they're comfortable, happy and thankful for a place to sleep.

Castro says the stay at the Watson hotel was meant to be temporary and that they're trying to make room at the hotel for migrant families.

Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim was on scene Tuesday to see the group of migrants refusing to leave the hotel.

"We do not want to go to Brooklyn Terminal, I was there yesterday, there was no heat; it's cold," said migrant Oscar Veliz.

There was also a rally Tuesday afternoon with faith leaders supporting the migrants.

